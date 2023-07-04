Police Situation In Lakeshore Monday Evening
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 4th, 2023, 7:15am
There is no word on what caused a police situation in Lakeshore Monday evening.
Essex County OPP had what they call an enhanced police presence in the area of West Belle River Road between County Road 22 and County Road 42.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
At the time, police said there were no concerns for public safety.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook