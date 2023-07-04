SunnyNow
Police Situation In Lakeshore Monday Evening

Tuesday July 4th, 2023, 7:15am

There is no word on what caused a police situation in Lakeshore Monday evening.

Essex County OPP had what they call an enhanced police presence in the area of West Belle River Road between County Road 22 and County Road 42.

At the time, police said there were no concerns for public safety.

 

 

