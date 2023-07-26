Light RainNow
PHOTOS: Late July Storm Damages Trees, Homes In Windsor & Essex County

Wednesday July 26th, 2023, 5:21pm

Cataraqui at Windermere/Chilver

Fast-moving severe thunderstorms raced through the Windsor and Essex County area, Wednesday afternoon, damaging trees, homes and other property.

Environment Canada had warned of winds as high as 110km/h. They have not yet confirmed any specific, localized severe weather events such as tornadoes or straight line winds.

Here are photos captured by windsoriteDOTca staff, along with photos from our loyal readers.

Near Downtown Windsor

Near Downtown Windsor

Cataraqui at Gladstone

Cataraqui at Windermere

Near Walkerville Collegiate

Willistead Park

Gladstone at Giles Avenue East

Cataraqui at Marentette

 

Sandwich Street by reader Cares K.

Harrow by reader Branden G.

Kingsville by reader BillieJo L.

Belle River by reader Nick S.

Belle River by reader Sandra H.

Wellington Avenue in Windsor by reader Jessica L.

Kingsville by reader Lenny D.

By reader Cathy L.

Kingsville – House behind kings convince store on queen by reader Jessie A.

Kingsville tim hortons on main by reader Jessie A.

By reader BillieJo L.

 

