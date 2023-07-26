PHOTOS: Late July Storm Damages Trees, Homes In Windsor & Essex County
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 26th, 2023, 5:21pm
Fast-moving severe thunderstorms raced through the Windsor and Essex County area, Wednesday afternoon, damaging trees, homes and other property.
Environment Canada had warned of winds as high as 110km/h. They have not yet confirmed any specific, localized severe weather events such as tornadoes or straight line winds.
Here are photos captured by windsoriteDOTca staff, along with photos from our loyal readers.
