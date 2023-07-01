PHOTOS: Canada Day Parade Takes Over Wyandotte
Anna Millerman
Saturday July 1st, 2023, 6:15pm
The 2023 Canada Day Parade road down Wyandotte street from Devonshire to Aylmer roads Saturday morning in to the afternoon.
The parade held a variety of floats, groups, and much more entertainment for the duration of the parade across the city with excited crowds filling the streets to watch.
