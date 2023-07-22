PHOTOS: Annual Walkerville Art Walk Returns For The Weekend

The Walkerville Art Walk has taken over the neighbourhood, giving opportunity for attendees to shop, dine and explore.

The event runs along closed roads in Walkerville from Gladstone Avenue to Argyle Road, with Devonshire Road being closed from Riverside Drive to Wyandotte Street as well.

Visitors can enjoy various vendors and artisans who have set up booths along the walk, as well as snacks, live music, and much more. Learn more about the event here.

