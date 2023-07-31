OPP Hosting Recruitment Information Session In Lakeshore



The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police is hosting a recruitment session on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.

Members of the Essex County OPP will be present to answer questions about the recently announced OPP Cadet Program and the OPP Auxiliary Program.

The OPP Cadet Program focuses on enhancing the career development and experience of future OPP police constable candidates. Cadets assist frontline officers with administrative duties and through engagement with their communities by supporting crime prevention and public safety initiatives.

It takes place at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.