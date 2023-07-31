NextStar Energy Begins Hiring For Electric Vehicle Battery Plant

NextStar Energy has begun hiring the team that will launch one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery plants in the world.

On Monday, the company started recruiting 130 new employees, which will form the NextStar Energy launch team.

Of the positions posted today, 30 will be professional staff to launch and grow the business operations, while 100 will be the core team of highly skilled production engineers and technicians. This core team of engineers and technicians will begin an international training program in October, learning how to run a large-scale lithium-ion battery plant at existing plants in Poland, China and South Korea.

“Employees are the most important asset in building lithium-ion batteries, and we plan to invest significantly in making sure that our employees are ready to manage the complicated process and equipment,” said Daniel Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. “We are excited to become a leading employer in Windsor. We look forward to offering exciting jobs where people can develop the skills they need to build long-term careers in this important and growing industry.”

This first phase of talent recruitment marks an important milestone in NextStar Energy’s long-term commitment to the Windsor region, as this team will be responsible for launching production at the battery plant and training the thousands of employees who will be hired from now until 2025.

Production of EV battery modules will begin at the Windsor facility in the second quarter of 2024, and the goal is to have a team of 2,500 employees in place to allow for the full-scale production of EV battery modules, electrodes and cells beginning in early 2025. The annual production capacity of the facility will be more than 49 gigawatt-hours (GWh), allowing it to meet a significant portion of Stellantis’ vehicle production requirements in North America.

Job postings can be found on the NextStar Energy website.