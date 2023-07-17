NEWS >
New Pickleball And Tennis Court Construction Continues

Monday July 17th, 2023, 9:00am

City News
Goldenwood Park

Construction is well underway on new outdoor pickleball and tennis courts in three city parks.

New courts in Goldenwood Park and Fontainebleau Park are expected to be completed in August, with Wilson Park completion expected in September.

In total, the City is adding four pickleball courts and one tennis court at each of the three locations.

