New Pickleball And Tennis Court Construction Continues
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 17th, 2023, 9:00am
Construction is well underway on new outdoor pickleball and tennis courts in three city parks.
New courts in Goldenwood Park and Fontainebleau Park are expected to be completed in August, with Wilson Park completion expected in September.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
In total, the City is adding four pickleball courts and one tennis court at each of the three locations.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook