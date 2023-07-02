New Home Improvement Centre Opens In Old Sandwich Towne

There is a new home improvement centre in Old Sandwich Town.

The old CK Mechanical office located at 3846 Peter Street underwent a major renovation, expanding the single-unit building into a multi-level showroom that features fireplaces, HVAC units, plumbing and more.

Co-Owner and Founder of CK Mechanical, Yassir Kako, says, “We’ve been developing this project for the past three years. Now that we’ve made it through the pandemic, it’s rewarding to see it come to fruition! We hope to see it reap the benefits of the revitalization plans for this area and our proximity to the new Gordie Howe Bridge, which should drive a lot of traffic to this region of the city.”

You can learn more on their website.