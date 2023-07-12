CloudyNow
New Home For PetSmart

Wednesday July 12th, 2023, 9:03am

The PetSmart location on the edges of South Windsor will be on the move this fall.

The pet store chain that has called Legacy Park Drive home since the late 90s will be moving down the road to part of the old Ikea store at Walker Commons.

The location has been under renovation since early spring, and a PetSmart spokesperson says it is expected to open in October.

