Millions Announced For Affordable Housing In Windsor

An investment of over $3.3 million was announced Tuesday to support the construction of 15 housing units in Windsor.

The project, located at 1106 Ouellette Avenue, will see the conversion of a two-storey building, formerly owned by Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, into 15 permanent affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario have invested over $3.3 million into this project, which will be completed in two phases. Phase 1 will receive $1,175,974 in funding from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) to build five units. Phase 2 will receive $2,144,710 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) to build ten units.

The Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation purchased the building in 2021 and will be overseeing the conversion. Renovations are currently underway and expected to be completed in late 2024.

“Since 2019, our federal government has stepped up with over $150 million in funding for affordable housing in Windsor through programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative. This project is another excellent example of how we are working collaboratively with our provincial, municipal and community partners to deliver more housing for the residents of Windsor,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh.