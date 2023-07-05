Local McDonald’s Manager Recognized As Top-Performing In Canada

Elissa Stannard, manager of the McDonald’s Restaurant on Wyandotte Street in Windsor, has won a 2023 Outstanding Manager of the Year award. This accolade is awarded to only the top 5% of managers working across the 1,400+ Canadian restaurants and recognizes the exceptional leadership of McDonald’s restaurant managers.

Stannard started working for McDonald’s 29 years ago; where she started out as a front-facing employee working the front counter, working her way up to the manager position.

“Receiving this award holds a lot of meaning behind it and was a pleasant surprise,” said Stannard. “I hold a lot of pride, and I’m always looking for ways to inspire others to be their best no matter what, and being recognized for this award amongst the incredible team of colleagues we have makes it even more rewarding.”

Every year, McDonald’s franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers across the country for the Outstanding Manager of the Year award to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s Canada and its customers.

“Elissa truly shines as a leader in multiple aspects. She consistently ensures excellent quality, service, and cleanliness in her restaurants, all while inspiring our employees to reach their full potential,” said Jason Trussell, McDonald’s Franchisee. “Beyond managing a remarkable restaurant, Elissa actively champions fundraising efforts for the Ronald McDonald House in Windsor and our McHappy Day charities. I am absolutely thrilled that she is being acknowledged for the tremendous positive impact she brings to our restaurants, people, and community.”