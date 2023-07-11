Local Lowe’s To Become RONA+

Local Lowe’s stores are set to get a new name.

RONA has announced that both Windsor Lowe’s stores will be part of the first phase of the conversion to the RONA+ banner on July 27th.

“This is an important step in our vision for the future of RONA,” said Catherine Laporte, Vice-President, Marketing at RONA Inc. “With these conversions, we are making a significant investment and renewing our commitment to the RONA brand. The new RONA+ banner is the first step in a wider plan aimed at redefining how Canadians shop for home improvement, creating new opportunities to improve how we serve them.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The change happened after Lowe’s sold the Canadian business last November. All stores will remain open during the conversions, guarantees offered by Lowe’s will be honoured, gift cards will still be accepted, and private brands will remain in the stores’ offerings.

A celebration weekend is planned at both Windsor locations on July 29th and July 30th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm featuring BBQ, activities for kids, prices to win, music, fun and much more.