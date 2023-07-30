Legacy Cabin Unveiled At Bryerswood Youth Camp



A brand new Legacy Cabin now sits at Bryerswood Youth Camp, thanks to a $25,000 investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation in celebration of their 40 Years of Inspiring Philanthropy.

Situated on 25 acres in Essex County, Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club is a not-for-profit, charitable organization offering structured programs for youth, whose first priority is to provide fun through learning about leadership, life skills, outdoor camping skills and environmental stewardship in a place where children feel safe and welcomed.

The facility is currently in the process of making upgrades to existing cabins and structures, with the goal of maintaining year-round access for young people in the community.

The investment is one of several 40th Anniversary Community Legacy Projects being supported by the WECF as they celebrate 40 years of Community Supporting Community in 2023. The WECF is marking this milestone year throughout the community by creating lasting legacies, working with local partners to create projects that will invest in lasting change in Windsor and Essex County, value a sense of place and culture, and honour both local history and the future as it unfolds.

“We are very grateful and thankful that WECF has chosen to support us in such a significant way, showing that they believe in our vision for Bryerswood and the youth of Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent,” says Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club President Kathi Poupard.