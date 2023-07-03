John McGivney Children’s Centre Receives $53,000 Proceeds From McHappy Day

The John McGivney Children’s Centre has received $53,000 from the Windsor Essex and Tilbury McDonald’s McHappy Day fundraiser. The donation will go towards their Summer Camp Program and the new Outdoor Learning Space.

“Camp McGivney” summer camps are specifically designed for JMCC children with physical disabilities that prevent them from attending a community camp due to feeding, toileting and lift/transferring needs. Campers participate in various activities such as arts and crafts, nature exploration and games. They are staffed by camp counsellors that include students from the University of Windsor Disability Studies & Psychology, Human Kinetics, Drama & Education and Social Work. CAMP McGivney has been running for over 40 years, with approximately 600 participants from across Windsor-Essex.

“Expanding the classrooms in the JMCC School into an Outdoor Learning Space is something we have wanted to do for some time but have not had the resources to do so,” said Ken Kapustiak, JMCC Board President. “McDonald’s has once again stepped up to help us, our families and our Windsor/Essex community. We are very grateful to Matt Tatomir and Jason Trussell, Owner/Operator of the Windsor Essex and Tilbury restaurants, and all of the McDonald’s staff for the hard work they put in during McHappy Day to benefit children.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

This is the third time the John McGivney Children’s Centre has received proceeds from McHappy Day. The total to date is $115,890.00.