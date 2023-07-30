Mostly CloudyNow
HMCS Oriole To Visit Amherstburg

Sunday July 30th, 2023, 1:38pm

Amherstburg
HMCS Oriole (visitamherstburg.ca)

The oldest and longest-serving ship in the Royal Canadian Navy will be visiting Amherstburg the weekend of August 24th to 27th.

HMCS Oriole was originally launched in 1921 after being acquired by the Navy during the Second World War.

The ship will be docked in King’s Navy Yard Park, offering daily special programming and tours from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

A full list of scheduled events will be announced in the coming weeks.

