Heavy Rainfall Expected This Evening
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday July 12th, 2023, 9:37am
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall likely beginning this evening.
Rain, at times heavy, is expected to move into southwestern Ontario early this evening and continue into Thursday morning. Embedded thunderstorms are likely as well, with very high rainfall rates possible.
Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm, with isolated amounts of up to 100 mm possible. At this point, there is uncertainty regarding which areas will get the heaviest rain.
