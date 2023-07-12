CloudyNow
20 °C
69 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
24 °C
75 °F		ShowersThu
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
28 °C
82 °F

Heavy Rainfall Expected This Evening

Wednesday July 12th, 2023, 9:37am

Weather
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall likely beginning this evening.

Rain, at times heavy, is expected to move into southwestern Ontario early this evening and continue into Thursday morning. Embedded thunderstorms are likely as well, with very high rainfall rates possible.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm, with isolated amounts of up to 100 mm possible. At this point, there is uncertainty regarding which areas will get the heaviest rain.

