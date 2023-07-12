Mostly CloudyNow
Grants To Support Community Projects And Organizations Serving Residents Of Lakeshore

Wednesday July 12th, 2023, 1:18pm

Lakeshore has launched the 2023 Community Benefit Fund Grant, a program designed to empower local organizations and support projects that enhance the community’s overall well-being.

“We’re dedicated to nurturing a vibrant and thriving community, and we know the important role that non-profits and community organizations have in helping us achieve that goal,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We look forward to receiving applications from the countless organizations that make a positive impact in Lakeshore.”

The Community Benefit Fund Grant is open to a range of eligible organizations, including charitable organizations registered with the Canada Revenue Agency, registered not-for-profit organizations, and associations or societies.

“With the implementation of a simple application process, it’s easy for eligible organizations to apply so they can get back to the important work they do every day,” said Justin Rousseau, Lakeshore’s Corporate Leader – Chief Financial Officer.

Applications will be accepted until September 30th, 2023. To access the application, policy, and additional information, visit Lakeshore.ca/CBF.

 

