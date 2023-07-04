Friday Night Summer Concert Series Back In Lakeshore

Lakeshore kicks off another summer concert series this Friday. This comes on the heels of the resounding success of last year’s events.

“We’re delighted to provide our community members and visitors with yet another reason to come together and embrace the joys of summer,” said Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey. “This concert series promises to create a memorable season, brimming with family-friendly fun across Lakeshore’s parks and communities.”

Residents can look forward to an impressive lineup of seven events spread throughout the summer, promising unforgettable evenings of entertainment. The Series will run through the summer, with the last concert on August 25th.

Performances like the Twisted Sisters, Midlife Jazz, and the Dave Gatt Band will be featured throughout the summer.

On Friday, Olden Younge will perform at Leffler Park (405 Old Tecumseh Road) from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm. The guitar and piano duo will bring a mix of oldies and easy-listening tunes.