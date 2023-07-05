Firehouse Subs Opens In Amherstburg

.

Firehouse Subs has opened its third area location in Amherstburg at 83 Sandwich Street South.

Founded in 1994 by three former firefighter brothers in Jacksonville, Florida, they specialize in hot subs made with premium meats and cheeses, steamed to perfection, then piled high on a toasted private recipe roll.

Their other local locations are in the Roundhouse Centre and on Huron Church in Windsor.