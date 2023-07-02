Essex County Construction And Road Closures This Week
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday July 2nd, 2023, 12:00pm
Here is a look at the construction projects on County Roads.
- County Road 31 will have lane restrictions between County Road 2 and County Road 42 beginning June 16th for road construction.
- North Malden Road will have lane restrictions between County Road 11 and Walker Side Road beginning June 27th for road construction for the Town of Essex.
- Wright Road will have lane restrictions between County Road 50 and Erie Aire Beach Road beginning July 4th for road construction for the Town of Essex.
- County Road 34 will have lane restrictions between County Road 45 and Road 3 East beginning July 5th for road construction.
- County Road 27 will have lane restrictions between Veriena Boulevard and Highway 3 beginning July 6th for road construction.
- County Road 8 will have lane restrictions between County Road 27 and Graham Side Road beginning July 7th for road construction.
- County Road 11 will be closed between County Road 10 and County Road 12 for bridge rehabilitation work beginning June 26th for approximately four months.
- Construction is ongoing on County Road 42 between Banwell Road and Manning Road, and in the surrounding area.
- County Road 42 will be closed between Strawberry Drive and Lesperance Road, including the Lesperance Road intersection, beginning June 26th for approximately three weeks.
- County Road 42 closures will continue moving westbound from Lesperance Road to Banwell Road.
- County Road 19 (Manning Road) will have lane restrictions at County Road 42 beginning July 10th for approximately a week.
