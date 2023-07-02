Essex County Construction And Road Closures This Week

Here is a look at the construction projects on County Roads.

County Road 31 will have lane restrictions between County Road 2 and County Road 42 beginning June 16th for road construction.

North Malden Road will have lane restrictions between County Road 11 and Walker Side Road beginning June 27th for road construction for the Town of Essex.

Wright Road will have lane restrictions between County Road 50 and Erie Aire Beach Road beginning July 4th for road construction for the Town of Essex.

County Road 34 will have lane restrictions between County Road 45 and Road 3 East beginning July 5th for road construction.

County Road 27 will have lane restrictions between Veriena Boulevard and Highway 3 beginning July 6th for road construction.

County Road 8 will have lane restrictions between County Road 27 and Graham Side Road beginning July 7th for road construction.

County Road 11 will be closed between County Road 10 and County Road 12 for bridge rehabilitation work beginning June 26th for approximately four months.

Construction is ongoing on County Road 42 between Banwell Road and Manning Road, and in the surrounding area.

County Road 42 will be closed between Strawberry Drive and Lesperance Road, including the Lesperance Road intersection, beginning June 26th for approximately three weeks.

County Road 42 closures will continue moving westbound from Lesperance Road to Banwell Road.

County Road 19 (Manning Road) will have lane restrictions at County Road 42 beginning July 10th for approximately a week.