Erie Shores HealthCare Releases Annual Report

Monday July 3rd, 2023, 9:13am

Erie Shores HealthCare has released their Annual Report for Fiscal 2022/2023.

The report highlights the hospital’s achievements over the past fiscal year and underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the community. The Annual Report was presented during their Annual General Meeting.

The AGM served as a platform for key stakeholders, board members, and hospital management to come together and reflect on the hospital’s accomplishments and future plans.

During the AGM, Duffy Kniaziew and Jennifer Dawson were elected as the new Chair and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.  Kniaziew replaces Kris Taylor, who served as Chair for the past two years.

You can read the annual report here.

