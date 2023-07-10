Erie Shores Health Foundation Grants Over $1.3 Million

Erie Shores Health Foundation recently granted over $1.3 million to Erie Shores HealthCare and The Hospice, Erie Shores Campus.

ESHF’s grant of $689,000 to The Hospice, Erie Shores Campus ensures residents and families receive personalized, compassionate care, which complements government operating funding.

“We are grateful to able to count on the Foundation’s support in ensuring that each resident and family that visits The Hospice, Erie Shores Campus Residence is met with compassionate care and a warm and inviting environment,” comments Nancy Brockenshire, Executive Director of The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

Funding totalling $650,000 was provided to Erie Shores HealthCare to purchase advanced medical equipment and technology vital for patient care. Acquisitions included an Ultrasound, Surgical Table, Transfusion Medicine Main Analyzer, Physiological Monitor, PACs Monitors, Isolette and various types of care beds. Funds were also invested toward attracting and supporting dedicated medical professionals.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support of our community and donors, whose generosity has made a lasting impact on our ability to provide exceptional healthcare close to home. Your contributions have enabled us to make significant investments in advanced medical equipment and compassionate care, ensuring a brighter future for our hospital and the well-being of our community. Together, we are truly transforming the face of healthcare,” says Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare.