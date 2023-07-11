ERCA Celebrates 50 Years

The Essex Region Conservation Authority will celebrate 50 years of conservation with an open house on Sunday, July 16th at the John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area, and the community is invited to join in the celebration.

The open house will take place from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, and will include exhibits highlighting the conservation projects, programs and initiatives that have taken place over the past five decades.

“It is truly remarkable to reflect upon not only the many conservation successes that have taken place over all these years, but also the challenges that we have overcome,” says Tim Byrne, ERCA CAO. “We hope that many supporters, past employees, and community partners will join us to celebrate this milestone.”

As part of this celebration, an art exhibit highlighting local conservation areas will be hosted. 50 Years of Conservation – Through the Artist’s Eye will be on exhibit from the July 16 celebration through the end of August.

The open house is free to attend but guests are required to RSVP at https://essexregionconservation.ca/erca50th .

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is a public sector organization established by the Province of Ontario and governed by local municipalities. For 50 years, it has delivered programs and services that further the conservation, restoration, development and management of natural resources in watersheds in Ontario.