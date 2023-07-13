Emergency Road Closure: County Road 20
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 13th, 2023, 1:53am
County Road 20 (Front Road) in LaSalle will be closed between Martin Lane and Victory Road on Thursday, July 13th for emergency repairs to a culvert at Bechard Beach Avenue.
The closure will start at 8:00am until 5:00pm.
