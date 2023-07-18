NEWS >
Eastview Horizon School Set To Open This Fall

Tuesday July 18th, 2023, 9:00am

City News
Construction is complete and the doors to the new Eastview Horizon Public School will open this September. This school will consolidate Eastwood Public School and Parkview Public School.

The school located on Stillmeadow Road has room for 501 students.

