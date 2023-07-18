Eastview Horizon School Set To Open This Fall
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 18th, 2023, 9:00am
Construction is complete and the doors to the new Eastview Horizon Public School will open this September. This school will consolidate Eastwood Public School and Parkview Public School.
The school located on Stillmeadow Road has room for 501 students.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook