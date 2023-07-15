Downtown Farmers’ Market Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market has been cancelled for Saturday.

The decision to cancel the event was reached after carefully monitoring the weather forecast. The combination of lightning and thunderstorms poses significant risks, including potential harm to attendees, damage to equipment and infrastructure, and logistical challenges that cannot be adequately mitigated.

“We understand the anticipation and excitement that surrounds the weekly Farmers’ Market and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to all those involved. It is disheartening to reach this conclusion; however, the safety of our visitors, vendors, volunteers, and staff remains our utmost priority,” said a news release from downtown Windsor.

The market returns next Saturday.