Do You Know This Person?

Sunday July 9th, 2023, 3:14pm

LaSalle Police are looking to identify this person who is alleged to have been involved in a daytime break and enter at a house under construction in the 8100 block of Matchette Road on June 4th, 2023.

The suspect used a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck from the Harrow area.

Anyone who has information about the person’s identity is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210 ext. 2930. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-298-2477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

