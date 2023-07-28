Crisis Walk-In Hours Expanded At Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Crisis And Mental Wellness Centre

The Walk-In Hours at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Crisis And Mental Wellness Centre are set to expand effective Monday, July 31st, 2023,

The Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre, located at 744 Ouellette Avenue will now be open for walk-in appointments with a specialized Crisis Worker from 8:00am to 10:00pm, Monday through Friday. Walk-Ins will continue to be accepted on weekends from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

Community Crisis Centre of Windsor-Essex County works in partnership with community social agencies to provide crisis response services to individuals 16 years of age and older who are experiencing an acute mental illness and/or psychosocial crisis.

In addition to these expanded hours, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare continues to offer 24 hour Crisis Telephone Services which can be reached by calling 519-973-4435.

Through these extended hours and 24/7 Crisis Line, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will help even more individuals in our community facing mental health and addictions concerns.