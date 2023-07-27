County Power Update

Hydro crews continue to work to restore power to parts of the county after Wednesday’s storms.

In Kingsville, ELK Energy continues to work with Hydro One in overlapping service areas to repair the extensive damage. ELK has received confirmation that Hydro One is making repairs to a major circuit that supplies ELK customers.

There is no timeline yet for repairs, but officials say they do not expect restoration before mid to late afternoon.

Hydro One has restored the feed to Harrow; at this time, some areas are restored. However, the system remains unstable and could cause further outages as they work to repair.

Specialized equipment to work on the backyard repairs in the Harrow region is coming from Entegrus.