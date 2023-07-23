Construction Alert: Bridge Rehabilitation Project And Temporary Closure Of Lakeshore Road 309

Construction work for the rehabilitation of the bridge on Lakeshore Road 309 over Big Creek is set to commence on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Work includes rehabilitating the bridge deck and underside, installing new approach slabs, and completing waterproofing and paving work.

To facilitate the necessary construction requirements and ensure the safety of workers and the public, it will be necessary to completely close the bridge on Lakeshore Road 309 over Big Creek, located approximately 800m west of Gracey Sideroad (County Road 37).

The closure will be in effect for the duration of the construction period, which is expected to be completed by early October 2023.

To minimize disruption and assist motorists in navigating the area, the contractor will implement detour signage redirecting traffic to use Lakeshore Road 309 throughout the closure. Emergency services, garbage collection, and school bus services have been informed about the impending closure and will adjust their routes accordingly.

“During the rehabilitation of the Lakeshore Road 309 bridge over Big Creek, we understand that some inconvenience to local traffic is inevitable. However, we are committed to ensuring your safety and minimizing disruptions,” said Municipality of Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey.