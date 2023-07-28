CJAM Holding Higher Ground Music And Arts Festival

CJAM, the University of Windsor campus radio station is putting on their first music festival since the 1980s. The Higher Ground Music and Arts Festival held in downtown Windsor on July 28th to July 30th, with concerts at Phog Lounge, Meteor, and Craft Heads Brewing Company.

Headlining the festival is the critically acclaimed Daniel Romano’s Outfit. In addition the Outfit, the lineup is comprised of independent Windsor and Detroit artists including: Big City Germs, Datsunn, Decliner, Kitty and the Kupids, Munch, Olinda, Problematic Black Hottie, Roye Trout, Tea Leaves, Blial Nasser with Simon Farintosh and Modern Mason, Brendan Scott Friel, Dretraxx, Lady Vibrator, Psy-Chick, Sam Abt, The Strains, Willowbrook, Aleks Stoykosky, Batoolio, Bog Moss, Castores, Dead Dog, Dr. Jekyll, Mark Zayat, Odessa, Radio Drill Time, Ross Williams, The Tragedies, Trophy Knife and DJ Vodka Soda.

Additional activities will be held at Artcite which will be open to the public, free and all ages.

You can purchase tickets online here.