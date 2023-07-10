NEWS >
City Of Windsor 2023 Final Tax Bills In The Mail

Monday July 10th, 2023, 12:59pm

City News
Watch your mailbox. The City of Windsor 2023 final property tax bills have been mailed.

Due dates for regular tax payments are July 19th, September 13th and November 15th, 2023.

If you have not received your tax bill(s) by July 7th, 2023, or have questions regarding the amount of the bill, you can call 311 (alternate: 519-255-2489) or contact [email protected] by email.

For payment options and more information, visit here

 

