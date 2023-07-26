SunnyNow
29 °C
84 °F
Chance Of Showers Or ThunderstormsWed
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
32 °C
90 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Beach Report: All Beaches Open

Wednesday July 26th, 2023, 1:34pm

Beach Report
0
0
0

The Health Unit reports that no beaches are under warnings or are closed this week.

Every Monday, beach water samples were taken by Public Health Inspectors from Sandpoint Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.

Water samples are then sent to the public health lab in London for E. coli bacteria count analysis.

Public beaches must post a warning or a closure sign if the beach results show higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria. The public should also avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message