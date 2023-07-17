Andrew Schulz: The Life Tour Coming To The Colosseum In September

Andrew Schulz is bringing a can’t-miss performance to The Colosseum on Saturday, September 23rd at 8:00pm.

Andrew Schulz is an international touring standup comic and podcaster known for his hilarious and unfiltered comedy. Schulz capped off his last North American tour, Infamous, by selling out the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall twice in one night. In addition to over 150,000 fans who came out to the tour, Schulz’s standup and podcast content receives 12 million views across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok per week.

In 2020, Andrew created and starred in Netflix’s Schulz Saves America, taking on the year’s most divisive topics in a fearlessly raw and irreverent four-part special. The special was inspired by his weekly “Turn Your Phone” rants, which exploded during the pandemic.

In the podcast sphere, Schulz’s wildly popular show, Flagrant, is enjoyed by two million devout fans per week. He also co-hosts Brilliant Idiots with legendary radio and television personality, Charlamagne tha God.

Tickets go on sale at 10am EST on Friday, July 21. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.