Winners From 2023 Leamington’s Mayor’s Recognition Awards Announced

The winners of the 2023 Mayor’s Recognition Awards in Leamington have been announced.

The Mayor’s Recognition Awards is an annual initiative that recognizes and honours individuals, groups and organizations who have brought honour and recognition to Leamington.

The 2023 Mayor’s Recognition Awards winners, by category, are:

Distinguished Volunteer Service Recipient: Delores Klassen

Community Inspiration Recipient: George Bergen

Mayor’s Special Award Recipient: Martin Varela

Mayor’s Special Award – Innovation Recipient: UMEI Lightning Robotics Team

Mayor’s Special Award Recipient: Herm Dick (posthumously)

“Through these awards, we proudly honour and celebrate passionate, community-minded citizens,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “It was an honour to present these awards to the very deserving people who help make Leamington a wonderful place.”

The Municipality received 14 submissions, and submissions were evaluated by the Mayor’s Recognition Awards Committee.