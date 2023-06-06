Windsor’s 131st Birthday Celebration And Annual Mayor’s Walk Takes Place Sunday

The City of Windsor will mark the 131st anniversary of incorporation for the municipality on Sunday.

The day will begin with the Annual Mayor’s Walk at 10:00am, starting at Assumption North Park on the waterfront. Mayor Drew Dilkens, members of the City Council, and special guests will be on hand, and representatives of the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County will be present and handing out country flags representing the homelands of some of Windsor’s diverse community members.

The Windsor Police Pipe Band will lead the walk along the waterfront through Dieppe Gardens. Along the path, Abridged Opera will perform an aria at the ‘Morning Flight’ sculpture, and Multicultural Community Storyteller Teajai Travis will perform a piece at ‘The Garden’ sculpture. The walk will pause at the base of the Great Canadian Flag for the singing of our national anthem, accompanied by the Windsor Symphony Community Orchestra, and for a poetry reading from Poet Laureate Peter Hrastovec before proceeding through Dieppe Gardens and up towards the Vision Corridor.

Then, beginning at 11:00am at the Vision Corridor alongside the Chimczuk Museum and Art Windsor-Essex, the annual birthday party will kick off, which will include free birthday hotdogs and cupcakes while supplies last.

The ShowMobile stage show will be hosted by Emcees Matt Rutherford from Virgin Radio and Chris Byrne from Pure Country 89. The stage show will include performances from Theresa Sims, Indigenous Storyteller for the City of Windsor; Multicultural Community Storyteller Teajai Travis; Poet Laureate Peter Hrastovec; music from Leave Those Kids Alone band; and dance performances from Opanak Serbian Folklore Ensemble, Filipino Salin Lahi Dance group, and Yasiyun Qipao Group.

The surrounding festival site will include displays, info booths and activations from Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, Ted Paints Faces, Evermore Princess Parties, Party Putt Mini Putt, Red Line Inflatables, AM800 CKLW, City of Windsor Active Transportation, Youcan the Toucan mascot, Dads Matter, ICNA Sisters, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, Windsor Express, and the Windsor Public Library. Food and beverages will be available through Optimist Club Riverside, Tim Hortons, Sweet Revenge Bake Shop, and Big Daddy’s BBQ.