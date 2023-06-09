Windsor Police Seek Information After Cyclist Hit In Amherstburg

Windsor Police Service, Amherstburg Detachment, is investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Amherstburg on June 8th, 2023.

Police say that around 8:30pm, a male cyclist was struck by a truck while travelling in the 3600 block of Concession #3 North. The driver did not stop at the scene or render aid to the victim.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a dark blue, newer Dodge Ram 1500 series with black rims.

Investigators ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have a dash cam or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation to contact the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg detachment at 519-736-8559. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.