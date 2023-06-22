NEWS >
CloudyNow
22 °C
72 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
29 °C
84 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber Of Commerce Appoints New Members To The Board

Thursday June 22nd, 2023, 7:17pm

City News
0
0
0


The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has four new members on its Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.

The following individuals have been selected from among the many applicants to join the Chamber’s Board of Directors: Angela Scott of Enbridge, Bill Marra of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Brad Smith of Felix Culpa Architecture, and David Mady of Rosati Group.

“After reviewing all the applications, we are delighted to have these esteemed individuals joining the Chamber’s Board of Directors,” said Chair of the Board Nancy Jammu-Taylor. “This group of people represents senior leadership across various sectors in Windsor-Essex including resources, construction, and healthcare. It is key that as the leading voice of business in Windsor-Essex, we have input from the various key sectors of our region at the table.”

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message