Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber Of Commerce Appoints New Members To The Board



The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has four new members on its Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.

The following individuals have been selected from among the many applicants to join the Chamber’s Board of Directors: Angela Scott of Enbridge, Bill Marra of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Brad Smith of Felix Culpa Architecture, and David Mady of Rosati Group.

“After reviewing all the applications, we are delighted to have these esteemed individuals joining the Chamber’s Board of Directors,” said Chair of the Board Nancy Jammu-Taylor. “This group of people represents senior leadership across various sectors in Windsor-Essex including resources, construction, and healthcare. It is key that as the leading voice of business in Windsor-Essex, we have input from the various key sectors of our region at the table.”