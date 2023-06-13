WIFF Under The Stars Declared Successful



Organizers of this past weekends WIFF Under The Starts are calling the event a success.

The Windsor International Film Festival set up a 25′ LED screen on the lawn of Windsor City Hall and hosted a series of free community programming for the community. Over the weekend 20 feature films were shown and welcomed over 800 community members.

The star of the weekend was the Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick double feature on Saturday night, which brought out a large audience.

“It was so great to be back showing films outdoors. To see community members of all ages enjoying some great films together? That’s Downtown Windsor,” said Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer for WIFF. “We are very grateful to CHCI, WECF and the Government of Canada for supporting this arts and culture event for the community.”