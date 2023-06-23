Westbound E.C. Row Expressway Nightly Closures And Lane Reductions Starts Monday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 23rd, 2023, 10:04am
The westbound E.C. Row Expressway will have nightly closures starting Monday between Central Avenue and Howard Avenue for mill-and-pave work. The closures begin at 8:00pm to 6:00am.
One lane will remain open during daytime hours.
The work is expected to last until Friday, July 14th, 2023.
Work is completed on the eastbound lanes.
