Westbound E.C. Row Expressway Nightly Closures And Lane Reductions Starts Monday

The westbound E.C. Row Expressway will have nightly closures starting Monday between Central Avenue and Howard Avenue for mill-and-pave work. The closures begin at 8:00pm to 6:00am.

One lane will remain open during daytime hours.

The work is expected to last until Friday, July 14th, 2023.

Work is completed on the eastbound lanes.