NEWS >
MistNow
19 °C
65 °F
A Few ShowersFri
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
29 °C
84 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Westbound E.C. Row Expressway Nightly Closures And Lane Reductions Starts Monday

Friday June 23rd, 2023, 10:04am

City News
0
0
0

The westbound E.C. Row Expressway will have nightly closures starting Monday between Central Avenue and Howard Avenue for mill-and-pave work. The closures begin at 8:00pm to 6:00am.

One lane will remain open during daytime hours.

The work is expected to last until Friday, July 14th, 2023.

Work is completed on the eastbound lanes.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message