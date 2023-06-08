Mostly CloudyNow
15 °C
60 °F
SmokeThu
23 °C
73 °F		SmokeFri
25 °C
77 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Watch For Huron Church Road/College Avenue Lane Closures

Thursday June 8th, 2023, 9:00am

Construction
0
0
0

Some road work is coming to a busy section of Huron Church starting this weekend.

Huron Church Road between College Avenue and Wyandotte Street West, as well as College Avenue between Lena Street and California Avenue, will have intermittent lane closures for road repairs.

The work will run from 5:00am to 7:00pm until Friday, June 16th, 2023.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message