Watch For Huron Church Road/College Avenue Lane Closures
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 8th, 2023, 9:00am
Some road work is coming to a busy section of Huron Church starting this weekend.
Huron Church Road between College Avenue and Wyandotte Street West, as well as College Avenue between Lena Street and California Avenue, will have intermittent lane closures for road repairs.
The work will run from 5:00am to 7:00pm until Friday, June 16th, 2023.
