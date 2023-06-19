SunnyNow
Watch For Ferry Street And Riverside Drive Lane Restrictions

Monday June 19th, 2023, 6:46pm

Construction
There will be intermittent late restrictions on Ferry Street from Riverside Drive to Pitt Street and on Riverside Drive West from Church Street to Ouellette Avenue for sidewalk repairs starting on Tuesday.

Work will last until Friday, June 23rd, 2023

