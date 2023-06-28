NEWS >
Walkerville Distillery District Night Market Returns Friday

Wednesday June 28th, 2023, 9:10am

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Markets returns this Friday.

The market features a night of all things local – delicious eats, drinks, entertainment and small business vendors. Walkerville Brewery is thrilled to be bringing these markets back to the neighborhood.

This is an all age’s event, with great food & drink, shopping and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Admission to the event is free to attend. The night will be filled with live entertainment, a large retail market and some delicious local food and drink favourites.

The remaining dates follow on July 28th and August 25th. The event runs from 5:00pm to 11:00pm and will be held on Argyle Road between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street in front of The Walkerville Brewery.

