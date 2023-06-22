Third MRI Up And Running At Windsor Regional Hospital

A third MRI machine at Windsor Regional Hospital is currently in operation and about to ramp up to full capacity. The new machine will add thousands of additional scans for patients on an annual basis.

Just over 22,000 MRI scans have been performed annually at WRH with the use of two machines. The addition of a third machine will bring that number to nearly 33,000 scans annually, which will largely help address waits for non-urgent Priority 4 patients on our wait list for an MRI. There are approximately 5,400 Priority 4 patients with less severe ailments waiting for a scan, which most commonly involve chronic but non-critical ailments such as sore knees and shoulders.

When all three MRI machines are running at full capacity later this month, scans will be available to patients 18 hours a day, 7 days a week.