The Australian Pink Floyd Show Returns To The Colosseum

The Australian Pink Floyd Show electrifies The Colosseum stage on Thursday, September 28th at 8:00pm.

Selling over four million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as “The Gold Standard,” The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first-ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide, played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration, and have been joined on stage by David and Rick Wright. Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades.

Now, on The Dark Side of the Moon Tour, TAPFS is on the road to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic eighth studio album. Originally released in March 1973, The Dark Side of the Moon is among the most critically acclaimed records in history, has been certified 14 times Platinum in the UK, and spent 962 weeks in the Billboard Top 100. TAPFS will feature the record in its entirety along with a selection of Pink Floyd’s iconic tracks.

With state-of-the-art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, huge inflatables, and flawless live sound The Australian Pink Floyd Show guarantees to deliver a memorable live experience for audiences old and new.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, June 23rd.