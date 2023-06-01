Summer Festival Preview: Windsor Rib Fest

Windsor’s Annual Rib Fest takes place from Friday until Sunday along the riverfront, and there’s plenty of fun and deliciousness for everybody.

The festival draws hungry food lovers and features five award-winning competition BBQ teams: Kentucky Smokehouse, Big Hank’s BBQ Shack, Louisiana BAR-B-QUE, Texas Jack’s BBQ Pit, Oak & Barrel, BIBBS and Bubba Lou’s.

“Northern Heat Rib Series is one of Southern Ontario’s largest summer festival tours. We are excited to be back and continuously improving our festival operations, bringing new entertainment, local acts, and heating up the grills to serve up the best festival food,” says owner and event organizer Robyn Wilson.

The festival will also highlight an array of other food options, including festival favourites like cornbread, cotton candy, poutine and vegetarian options.

The festival’s Beer Market will feature an ice-cold selection of Molson beer with various domestic, craft beer, and vodka cocktails, as well as ready-to-drink alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks or beverages, so you won’t leave thirsty.

For hours, entertainment info and more, visit Rib Fest on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.