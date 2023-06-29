Summer Festival Preview: Arts @ The Marina
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday June 29th, 2023, 3:00pm
This weekend marks the return of annual Arts @ The Marina at Leamington’s waterfront.
Over 70 artists will be displaying unique and creative pieces spread out across the park grounds. There will also be entertainment and a children’s area.
For more information, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
