Summer Festival Preview: Arts @ The Marina

Thursday June 29th, 2023, 3:00pm

This weekend marks the return of annual Arts @ The Marina at Leamington’s waterfront.

Over 70 artists will be displaying unique and creative pieces spread out across the park grounds. There will also be entertainment and a children’s area.

For more information, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

