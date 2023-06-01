SunnyNow
Summer Festival Preview: Art In The Park

Thursday June 1st, 2023, 1:00pm

Art in the Park takes over historic Willistead Park in Old Walkerville this weekend.

The event will host more than 250 exhibitors from across Ontario and Quebec (the most exhibitors ever showcased), host 20 food vendors as well as local beer, wine, and spirits and a whole lineup of special performances throughout the weekend across five stages.

The little ones are invited to play on four giant inflatables for free, meet their favourite characters, get their face painted, and more in the kid’s zone.

Bike Valet parking will be offered at the Chilver Road entrance.

You can find more information in our Summer Festival Guide.

 

