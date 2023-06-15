NEWS >
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Remains In Effect

Thursday June 15th, 2023, 4:56pm

Environment Canada says that conditions remain favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.
Thunderstorms developing over Lower Michigan will move southeastward late this afternoon and evening.

The primary hazards associated with these storms will be strong wind gusts and hail. A tornado threat cannot be completely ruled out.

 

