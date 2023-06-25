Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts on Sunday.

A line of thunderstorms has developed over Lower Michigan and is expected to move into extreme southwestern Ontario late this afternoon or early this evening.

Strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h, dime to nickel size hail and a risk of a tornado are possible.